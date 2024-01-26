All You Need To Know About This Year's 132 Padma Awardees

Actor Chiranjeevi has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Padma awards, one of the highest civilian honours in India, were announced on the eve of Republic Day. This year, the President approved 132 Padma awards in various fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and the ceremony will be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, actor Chiranjeevi and Vyjayantimala Bali are among the five Padma Vibhushan awardees, the second-highest civilian honour in India. Seventeen people including actor Mithun Chakraborty, and Foxconn CEO, Young Liu from Taiwan, have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour. The first woman judge of the Supreme Court Chief Justice M Fathima Beevi (posthumous) and Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama have been awarded the Padma Bhushan.

See Full List:

