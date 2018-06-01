P Chidambaram Summoned For Questioning By CBI In Corruption Case Mr Chidambaram has been summoned in connection with foreign investment approval in 2007 to INX Media, founded by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

Yesterday, CBI had been told by a court that P Chidambaram can't be arrested till July 3. New Delhi: Highlights CBI wants to question former minister in INX media case CBI alleges irregularities in granting foreign funds permit to company Court had told probe agency P Chidambaram can't be arrested till July 3



Yesterday, the investigating agency had been told by a court that Mr Chidambaram can't be arrested till July 3.



Mr Chidambaram moved two courts in Delhi on Wednesday for protection from arrest, in the Aircel Maxis and the INX media cases. One of the courts told the Enforcement Directorate that the former finance minister cannot be arrested until the next hearing on June 5.



After a reprieve from the trial court in the Aircel-Maxis case, Mr Chidambaram went to the Delhi High Court in the INX Media case, in which his son Karti Chidambaram is an accused.



Mr Chidambaram has been summoned in connection with foreign investment approval in 2007 to INX Media, founded by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.



Karti was arrested in the case on February 28 and later let off on bail. He is accused of taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister in the UPA government. The CBI registered a case last year.



The CBI has alleged that irregularities were committed in giving INX Media the clearance to receive Rs. 305 crore in foreign investment. The CBI initially alleged that Mr Karti had received Rs. 10 lakh as bribe for facilitating the FIPB clearance



