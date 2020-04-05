'Test, Detect, Isolate And Treat': P Chidambaram On Testing For Virus

P Chidambaram urged the government to start aggressive testing for coronavirus. (File photo)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday urged the government to start aggressive testing as lockdown for coronavirus will be effective only if "we test, detect, isolate and then treat".

He also welcomed the ICMR''s advice to the government for starting antibody tests in hotspots, as it was overdue. "CWC in its resolution pointed out that limited testing was a flawed strategy. Epidemiologists have demanded extensive and aggressive testing. Let government start aggressive testing today.

"A lockdown will be effective only if we TEST, TEST, DETECT, ISOLATE and TREAT. That is the lesson from Japan, South Korea and Singapore," he said on Twitter.

लॉकडाउन तभी प्रभावी होगा जब हम जांच, पड़ताल, आइसोलेट और इलाज करेंगे। यह जापान, दक्षिण कोरिया और सिंगापुर से मिला सबक है। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 5, 2020

The Congress leader also said, "I welcome ICMR''s new advice to government to do ''rapid antibody tests" starting in hotspots. According to many doctors, this advice was overdue."

