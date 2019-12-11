P Chidambaram In Top Court As Advocate For First Time After Getting Bail

P Chidambaram was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on December 4

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday appeared as an advocate in the Supreme Court, for the first time after getting bail in the INX Media case.

P Chidambaram appeared in the top court against Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi in connection with the hearing in a domestic violence and divorce case.

Interestingly, Mr Sibal and Mr Singhvi had represented Mr Chidambaram for getting bail in the INX Media case.

The former Union Finance Minister was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on December 4 after being granted bail and on Thursday he attended the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

The senior Congress leader had on December 4 said that he was happy to have stepped out from the jail and breathing the air of freedom after 106 days.

"I am happy that I have stepped out and breathing the air of freedom after 106 days," he said after meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

The top court set aside the Delhi High Court's order which had refused to grant bail to P Chidambaram and directed him not to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses in the case.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16.