P Chidambaram Asks Multiple Choice Question In Dig At Centre Over Fuel Prices

Congress leader P Chidambaram today took a dig at the government over fuel prices, asking whether there was no change in them in the last 19 days as Parliament was in session or chiefs of oil marketing companies "cannot talk to each other because their phones are infiltrated by Pegasus spyware".

He also asked if prices had not changed as all chiefs of oil marketing companies were in quarantine until August 15 or all those reasons were responsible for it.

The Congress has been critical of the government for rising prices of petrol and diesel and Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his party colleagues and Opposition leaders, rode a bicycle to Parliament earlier this week to protest over the issue.

Taking a dig at the government, Mr Chidambaram tweeted, "Petrol and diesel prices have not been changed for 19 days because: a) Parliament session commenced on 19th July, i.e. 18 days ago b) Chiefs of Oil Marketing Companies cannot talk to each other because their phones are infiltrated by Pegasus spyware and the Israelis are listening. c) All the chiefs are in quarantine until 15th August d) All of the above."

Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100-a-litre mark in several cities with the Opposition protesting the high fuel prices.



