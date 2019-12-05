P Chidambaram In Parliament Day After Release From Jail, To Address Press Later

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram arrives in Parliament after release from jail

P Chidambaram arrived in parliament on Thursday, a day after he was released from Delhi's Tihar jail. The former union minister, who spent 106 days in prison in connection with the INX Media case, will also address the media later today.

Mr Chidambaram is a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha.

Last evening, soon after walking out of jail, the senior Congress leader met party president Sonia Gandhi at her home.

"I am happy that Supreme Court has passed an order granting bail and I am happy that I have stepped out and breathing the air of freedom after 106 days," he told reporters.

Mr Chidambaram walked out of Tihar jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to the INX Media.