P Chidambaram was released after more than 100 days

Congress leader P Chidambaram has reached parliament a day after he

was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media money-laundering case.

The former Union Minister will walk out of jail today after spending 105 days in prison, mostly in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

"You can expect him in parliament at 11 am tomorrow morning. I've already spoken to him and he is coming to parliament at 11 am tomorrow," Karti Chidambaram, his son had said yesterday.

Here are the live updates of parliament session: