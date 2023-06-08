Oxygen Kits To Be Mandatory In All Vehicles In Sikkim

The order will apply to both personal and commercial vehicles. (File)

After several incidents of people facing breathing problems at high altitudes, the Sikkim government has made it mandatory for all vehicles registered in the state to carry oxygen supply kits or canisters from July 1.

A notification issued by Sikkim Transport secretary Raj Yadav on Wednesday stated that portable oxygen kits or canisters will be compulsory for all vehicles, both personal and commercial.

Sikkim has a number of popular tourist destinations, mostly in the north of the state, which are located at an altitude of over 10,000 feet. These include Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang.

Incidents of tourists - especially senior citizens and children - facing breathing problems were reported from Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake, Nathu-la and Baba Mandir, which are in the east of the Himalayan state.

The kits and canisters will be certified by the state health department, while police and the motor vehicles division of the transport department will conduct frequent checks to make sure that the vehicles adhere to the order.