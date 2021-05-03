Oxygen Express Make A Dash For Gurgaon With Four Tankers

A roll on roll off service carrying 4 tankers with medical oxygen left from Hapa in Gujarat. (File)

An "Oxygen Express" train carrying 85.23 tons of liquid medical oxygen left from Hapa near Jamnagar in Gujarat for Gurugram in Haryana today, said Western Railway officials.

The liquid medical oxygen is to be supplied to hospitals in Delhi and adjoining areas, all battling a severe surge in coronavirus cases and a resultant spike in demand for the vital gas.

"A Ro-Ro (roll on roll off) service carrying four tankers loaded with liquid medical oxygen left from Hapa in Gujarat at 6:37am on May 3 and will reach Gurugram in Haryana in the morning of May 4. The Oxygen Express, carrying 85.23 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in four tankers, will traverse 1,088 kilometres to reach its destination," a railways release read.

"These oxygen tankers will be used in COVID hospitals in Delhi and adjoining areas. This is the second Oxygen Express train of western railways. The liquid medical oxygen has been supplied by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar," the release added.

On April 25, a train left from Hapa to Kalamboli in Maharashtra with 44 tons of liquid medical oxygen.

Till May 2, the Railways had delivered over 1,094 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen to Maharashtra, 174 MT, Uttar Pradesh, 430.51 MT, Madhya Pradesh, 156.96 MT, Delhi, 190 MT, Haryana, 79 MT, and Telangana, 63.6 MT.

