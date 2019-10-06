'Overdue Hug From Sheikh Hasina Ji': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Meets Bangladesh PM

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a Twitter post along with a Photo with Sheikh Hasina

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said she received a hug that was "overdue" from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina whom she met today in New Delhi.

"An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time. Her strength in overcoming deep personal loss and hardship and fighting for what she believed in with bravery and perseverance is, and always will be a great inspiration for me," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader also posted a photo of her hugging Ms Hasina with Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh standing beside them.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister today met several Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Anand Sharma.

During the half-hour meeting, the leaders discussed bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh, reported news agency ANI.

Ms Hasina is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh and returned to power in 2009, for a second term. The Congress-led UPA government was in power then. Manmohan Singh had visited Bangladesh as Prime Minister in 2011.

The Bangladesh PM is on a 4-day official visit to India and held a series of bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the week. The talks revolved around trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Hasina also attended the India-Bangladesh Business Forum, held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, where she pitched her country as a fast-growing economy and an attractive business destination.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.