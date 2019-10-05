India, Bangladesh Ink 7 Pacts, Launch 3 Projects

PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina

Broadbasing their ties, India and Bangladesh this morning inked seven pacts and launched three projects after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

One of the projects included import of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) from Bangladesh for distribution in the North Eastern states.

The pacts signed after Modi-Hasina talks provided for deeper cooperation between the two countries in areas of water resources, youth affairs, culture, education and coastal surveillance.

In a brief media statement, PM Modi said India accords priority to its ties with Bangladesh and increasing cooperation between the two neighbouring countries should be model for the entire world.

"I am happy that today's talks will further energise our bilateral ties," he said in the presence of PM Hasina.

PM Modi said in the last one year, the two sides launched a total of 12 projects, including three inaugurated on Saturday, which reflected the intensity in ties between the two sides.

In her remarks, Ms Hasina said ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years including in areas of maritime security, civil nuclear energy and trade.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on PM Hasina.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar had a warm conversation with Bangladesh PM #SheikhHasina. Reaffirmed India''s highest priority to her relations with Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Bangladeshi prime minister arrived in New Delhi on a four-day visit on Thursday.

She attended the World Economic Forum on Thursday and Friday.

This is her first visit to India since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India. Ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years.

