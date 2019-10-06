Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Meets Sonia Gandhi And Manmohan Singh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Congress leaders in New Delhi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today met Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi along with other leaders of the party, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Anand Sharma, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi.

During the meeting, party sources told ANI that the Congress leaders are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh and returned to power for a second term in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA government was in power. Manmohan Singh had visited Bangladesh as Prime Minister in 2011.

Sheikh Hasina had conducted a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

