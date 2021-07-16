Over 81,000 Paramilitary Personnel Took Voluntary Retirement Between 2011-20: Data

81,007 personnel of paramilitary forces took voluntary retirement since 2011, data showed. (File).

More than 81,000 personnel of the paramilitary forces such as the CRPF and the BSF have taken voluntary retirement in the last decade, the maximum of over 11,000 in 2017 alone.

According to the Union Home Ministry data, 15,904 personnel also resigned from their respective organisations between 2011 and 2020 -- the highest 2,332 in 2013.

No specific study for ascertaining the reasons for such retirements or resignations has been conducted by the Home Ministry so far, but an analysis carried out by the forces themselves indicates that personal and family issues, health reasons and better career opportunities are some of the main causes, a ministry official said.

The data pertains to six paramilitary forces namely the CRPF, BSF, ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) and Assam Rifles.

A total of 81,007 personnel of these forces have taken voluntary retirement since 2011, according to the data.

The highest among all forces -- 36,768 personnel -- have taken voluntary retirement from the BSF in the last decade, followed by the CRPF (26,164 personnel), the CISF (6,705), the Assam Rifles (4,947), the SSB (3,230) and the ITBP (3,193).

According to the data, of the 15,904 personnel who have resigned in the 10 years, the highest was in the CISF (5,848), followed by the BSF (3,837), the CRPF (3,366), the ITBP (1,648), the SSB (1,031) and the Assam Rifles (174).

Among those who have taken the voluntary retirement, the highest 11,728 personnel made the move in 2017, followed by 11,260 personnel in 2011.

The number was 10,859 in 2012, as many as 9,355 in 2013, altogether 5,931 in 2014 and 1,686 in 2015, and altogether 6,981 in 2016.

In the last three years of the decade, 8,132 took VRS in 2018, a total of 7,611 in 2019, as many as 5,935 in 2020,

Among the total 15,904 personnel who have resigned in the 10 years, the highest 2,332 personnel took the step in 2013, 2,026 in 2015, 1,931 in 2014, 1,768 in 2012, 1,673 in 2018, 1,535 in 2017, 1,364 in 2019, 1,144 in 2016, 1,122 in 2011 and 877 in 2020.

The total strength of the six paramilitary forces is around 10 lakh.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is deployed for assisting in internal security, law and order, operations against militants in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast besides for anti-Naxal operations.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is primarily deployed for guarding the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders besides in internal security duties.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is primarily deployed at vital installations like airports, metro services, atomic and key industrial plants and government buildings.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is deployed for guarding the Sino-India border while the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) guards the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders.

The Assam Rifles guards the India-Myanmar border and is deployed in anti-insurgent operations in the Northeast.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)