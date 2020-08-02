Over 54,000 Covid Cases In India In 24 Hours, Total Cases Cross 17 Lakh

It took just 185 days for India to cross the 17-lakh mark after the first case was reported in Kerala in January this year. The country had crossed the one lakh-mark in 110 days. More than 60 per cent of total cases in the country and over 50 per cent of total deaths have been recorded in July.

At 3.6 per cent, India's rate of increase in cases is more than double than the 1.6 per cent in US and significantly higher than Brazil's 2.3 per cent - the only two countries with a higher caseload.

Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths. A total of 4,31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Saturday, as per the state health department.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Tamil Nadu has reached 4,034. State capital Chennai -- one of the worst affected in the state -- has over one lakh infections.

With 1,40,933 infections, Andhra Pradesh has surpassed Delhi to become the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country. The southern state reported 1,26,337 COVID-19 cases in July alone, registering an 865 per cent rise in the number of infections - the most by any state in the country.

In Delhi, the total cases rose to 1,36,716, including 1,22,131 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 3,989 deaths. There are 10,596 active cases in the national capital.

The national capital is conducting sero-prevalence survey to analyse to the prevalence of antibodies in Delhiites residing in the city-state. The national capital's COVID-19 tally has moved past 1.35 lakh. The number of deaths has risen to 3,963, health authorities said.

India has been mainitaining a progressively declining low rate of fatality among COVID-19 patients, that currently stands at 2.15 per cent. "There are fewer numbers of active cases are on ventilators", the Union health ministry said in a statement. As on July 31, only 0.22 per cent of the active cases were on ventilators across the country, it stated.

The UN health agency on Saturday warned that the coronavirus pandemic would be lengthy and could lead to "response fatigue", as India and the Philippines reported a record rise in new cases.