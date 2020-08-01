Andhra Pradesh Witnessed 865% Rise In Covid Cases In July, Most By Any State

Andhra Pradesh has now surpassed Delhi to become the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,26,337 COVID-19 cases in the month of July, registering an 865 per cent rise in the number of infections - the most by any state in the country.

From 14,596 cases on June 30, the figure jumped up by 1.26 lakh by July end. East Godavari district, which is the most populous district in the state, saw a record 1,800 per cent jump. The positivity rate - percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus - for July was 11.9 per cent.

On Friday alone, the state reported 10,376 cases, taking tally to 1,40,933 cases. With 68 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours, the total fatlaities in the state stand at 1,349.

While the recovery rate is at 45.3 per cent, the overall positivity rate stood at 7.22 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh has now surpassed Delhi to become the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country. The state has added over 30,636 cases to its tally in the last three days, taking its total of those infected by the deadly virus to 1,40,933, including 1,349 fatalities.

The national capital, which remained in the third spot behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu for weeks on the list, added 1,195 cases, taking its total to 1,35,598.

As many as 3,822 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals in a day. Overall, the state now has 75,720 active cases after 63,864 were cured, the bulletin added.

As per government data, the state completed 19,51,776 tests so far at the rate of 36,550 per million population.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) AKK Srinivas had recently said the prime reason for the severe spurt in number of cases was the "extensive" COVID-19 tests being done in the state.