Over 500 Questioned, 20 Detained In Terrorist Attack On CRPF Camp In Kulgam

The investigation into the Kulgam CRPF attack has intensified, with security agencies zeroing in on a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module led by local operative Abdul Latief along with two Pakistani terrorists.

Investigators believe the attack was not impulsive. A detailed reconnaissance was conducted before the shooting and they believe that some over ground workers (OGWs) had initially provided a hideout to the terrorists to carry out the strike and later helped them with the escape route too.

The attack took place on November 11 at around 2:15 pm, when terrorists opened fire on a CRPF naka party of the 46th Battalion at Akhran, near Mir Bazar in Kulgam. Three CRPF personnel were injured in the firing. They have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh, Constable Rakesh Dass and Constable Santosh Chandru. Singh sustained a bullet injury to his arm, Dass to his leg, while Chandru, who sustained injuries to his abdomen and spine, is stated to be slightly serious. All three were shifted to GMC Anantnag, and Chandru was later moved to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar for advanced treatment.

How the attack unfolded?

Earlier, it was believed that the terrorists came on a motorbike. The investigation, after scanning CCTV footage, has found that the terrorists opened fire from a marshy, tree-covered stretch, using the dense cover to their advantage.

From about 50 metres away from the CRPF naka party, the terrorists opened fire with their AK rifles. Within just 15 seconds, 30 rounds were fired. Forensic experts have collected empty cartridges from the spot and are trying to find out whether similar cartridges were used in previous attacks too.

After firing, the terrorists fled from the area, taking advantage of the trees and difficult terrain.

Probe widens

To trace the local support network, security forces have questioned over 500 people in the last two days. While most were released after questioning, at least 20 have been detained for further interrogation.

Three of them are suspected to be OGWs of Lashkar-e-Taiba. So far, no one has been formally arrested.

CCTV footage from different angles is being scanned, and raids are being conducted at multiple places to nab those behind the attack.