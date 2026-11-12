Fresh Snowfall Covers Kashmir's Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Zozilla In White Blanket

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain, bringing the day temperature down by several degrees, officials said here on Thursday.

Under the influence of a western disturbance, the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, received fresh overnight snowfall, the officials said.

They said snowfall was also reported in the upper areas of Gurez, and Kupwara, as well as along the Zojilla Pass, and Mughal Road in south Kashmir's Shopian.

The snow on the Zojilla Pass, connecting the Srinagar-Leh national highway, has led to the suspension of traffic on the highway, the officials said.

The plains of the valley, including Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital here, were lashed by rains, the officials added.

The wet weather has brought down the day temperature by several degrees, they said.

Rains also led to a landslide along the Uri-Baramulla National Highway at Rajanwani in north Kashmir, the officials said, adding that traffic movement was disrupted due to the landslide.

The landslide led to the accumulation of debris and boulders on the road, bringing vehicular movement to a halt and leaving commuters stranded.

Authorities have started road clearance operations to restore traffic movement, the officials said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain in the plains and snow in the higher reaches at most places with moderate/heavy rain/snowfall at some places till Friday afternoon.

It said a brief spell of light rain/snow at a few places is also likely from November 14-15.The weather is likely to stay dry from November 16-20, it added.