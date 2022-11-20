Over 300 School Students Attend Ram Rahim's 'Satsang' In UP, Probe Ordered

School students attended an online "Satsang" of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. (File)

A probe has been ordered after a video showed school students attending an online "Satsang" of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a rape and murder convict who is out on parole.

The online "Satsang" was organized at Vishnu Vatika lawn in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on November 17, and the event was attended by a large number of people including 300 children in school uniform.

Soon after the matter came to light, a group of members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal reached the spot and protested against the organizers.

On receiving information, a team of police from a nearby police station arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. The police also detained the organizers for questioning.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Surendra Singh admitted the issue had come to their notice and said that a probe has been ordered to identify the school that sent their students to the event.

"We have received a video in which school students are seen attending the event, and the issue will be taken up with the district inspector of school (DIoS)," he said while adding that action will be taken accordingly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)