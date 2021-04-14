Over 25 Lakh Vaccine Doses Administered On Third Day Of 'Tika Utsav': Government

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16. (Representational)

More than 25 lakh vaccine doses were administered on the third day of the ''Tika Utsav'' on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number of vaccines given in the country so far to 11,10,33,925, the Union health ministry said.

On an average, 45,000 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) are functional on any given day but 67,893 CVCs were operational on Tuesday, marking a rise of 21,000 operational vaccination centres. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled a high turnout of beneficiaries, it said.

According to a provisional report till 8 PM, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,10,33,925.

This includes 90,48,079 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 55,80,569 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,01,33,706 frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 50,09,457 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 3,55,65,610 and 8,17,955 beneficiaries aged between 45 and 60 have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 4,24,18,287 and 24,60,262 individuals aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

According to the provisional report, 25,00,883 vaccine doses had been administered till 8 PM on Tuesday. Of these, 21,22,686 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 3,78,197 received the second dose, the ministry said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the inoculation of HCWs. The vaccination of FLWs started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India opened vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.