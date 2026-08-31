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Over 2 Dozen Students Injured As School Bus Collides With Truck In UP

The bus, carrying students of RPS Academy School, collided with the oncoming container, leaving more than two dozen children injured.

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Over 2 Dozen Students Injured As School Bus Collides With Truck In UP
Legal proceedings are being initiated in connection with the incident, an officer added.
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Amethi:

More than two dozen children were injured on Monday when a school bus collided head-on with a container truck in Amethi, police said.

The accident occurred around 11 am on Thauri road between Alinagar and Thauri under the jurisdiction of Bhale Sultan Shaheed Smarak police station, Additional Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Kumar Singh said.

The bus, carrying students of RPS Academy School, collided with the oncoming container, leaving more than two dozen children injured, the ASP said.

Of the injured, 15 children were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jagdishpur for treatment. Two of them suffered fractures, while the remaining children were out of danger, Singh said.

A crane was brought to the spot to separate the container, which had become entangled with the bus, he said.

Legal proceedings are being initiated in connection with the incident, the officer added.

The accident also raised questions over the functioning of the school as Amethi District Magistrate Sanjay Chauhan had declared a holiday for schools in the district on Monday in view of heavy rainfall. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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