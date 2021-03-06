Over 2.06 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Centre

The nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 was rolled out on January 16 (File)

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.06 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers, while frontline workers stated receiving vaccine shots from February 2. Providing the second dose of COVID-19 shots started on February 13.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those senior citizens and for people aged 45 years and above with specified comorbid conditions.

According to a provisional report till Saturday 7 pm, a total of 2,06,62,073 vaccine doses have been given.

These include 69,72,859 healthcare workers and 65,02,869 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, 35,22,671 healthcare and 1,97,853 frontline workers who have taken the second dose, 4,60,782 beneficiaries more than 60 years and 30,05,039 aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities.

On Saturday, the 50th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, till 7 pm, a total of 11,64,422 vaccine doses were given, the health ministry said.

Out of these 9,44,919 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 2,19,503 healthcare and frontline workers received the 2nd dose according to the provisional report, the ministry said.

The 9,44,919 beneficiaries include 6,26,805 people aged over 60 and 1,14,036 aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

The ministry said that the final reports for the day would be completed late in the night.