Over 150 People Killed, 600 Houses Damaged In Himachal Monsoon Fury Since June

The relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 303 lives since June 20, with 155 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, and lightning, while 148 fatalities have occurred in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).



In its cumulative bulletin issued on Sunday evening, the SDMA reported that the monsoon has caused widespread destruction across all 12 districts, affecting both public and private infrastructure, agriculture, and livestock.

According to SDMA, 10 fatalities are due to landslides, and the number of deaths due to flash floods is 9. The number of deaths due to cloudbursts is 17, the number of deaths owing to drowning incidents is 32, the number of deaths due to fire is 3, 13 died of snake bites, 12 died due to electrocution, 34 died due to steep rocks, and the number of deaths due to other causes is 25.

Mandi and Kangra districts recorded the highest rain-related casualties, each reporting 29 deaths, followed by Chamba (14) and Kullu (13).

The highest accident-related deaths were in Chamba (22), Mandi (22), and Kangra (19), followed by Shimla (15) and Kinnaur (13). The state's hilly terrain and rain-damaged roads have been cited as major contributing factors to the surge in accidents.

The SDMA estimated the total monetary loss at Rs 2,348.62 crore. This includes extensive damage to public property such as PWD infrastructure (Rs 1,310.79 crore), water supply systems (Rs 769.74 crore), power infrastructure (Rs 139.46 crore), and agricultural and horticultural losses exceeding Rs 2,743 crore combined.

The state has also reported the death of 1,833 large animals and the loss of 25,755 poultry birds.

A total of 317 houses have been fully damaged, 367 partially damaged, along with 836 cow sheds, 1,591 labour sheds/huts, and 465 shops/factories destroyed.

Authorities have urged residents to remain alert as rains continue in several districts, warning that unstable slopes, overflowing rivers, and waterlogged roads could pose further risks. Restoration and relief operations are ongoing, but officials caution that persistent rainfall could delay repair work.

