Over 10% Polling In Telangana By 10 AM; Leaders, Actors Also Cast Votes

Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar said the polling was peaceful and smooth.

Over 10 per cent polling was recorded by 10 a.m. in Telangana Assembly elections today, an official said.

According to information reaching the election authorities in Hyderabad, 10.50 per cent voters cast their votes in the first three hours.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar said the polling was peaceful and smooth.

Polling began at 7 am in all the 119 constituencies in the first full-fledged elections in India's youngest state. Voting was underway in all 32,815 polling stations spread across 31 districts, except in 13 constituencies classified as Left Wing Extremist-affected where the process ends at 4 PM itself.

Nearly nine per cent of over 2.80 crore voters of Telangana exercised their franchise during the first two hours of polling today.

Legislative Assembly elections are being held for the first time in Telangana after its formation as the 2014 Assembly polls were held in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyan Srihari cast his vote in Warangal

Telangana leaders Kadiyam Srihari, Harihs Rao, Pocharama Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao and Jagadish Reddy were among those who cast their vote.

Former Union Minister Chiranjeevi and cine actors Nagarjuna cast their vote in Jubilee Hills in the city.

Former Union Minister Chiranjeevi cast his vote in Jubilee Hills

After casting his vote, Harish Rao said he expected the overall poll percentage to go up given the indication.

The Congress has stitched together Praja Kutami (Peoples Front) along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) to take on the ruling TRS, led by caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

The TRS, seeking a second term in office, is going alone, as also the BJP.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.