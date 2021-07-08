Over 1.83 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Available With States, Hospitals: Centre

The Centre said over 1.83 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with states

More than 1.83 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Over 37.93 crore (37,93,56,790) vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far and a further 23,80,000 doses are on their way.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 36,09,69,128 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Thursday), the ministry said.

"More than 1.83 crore (1,83,87,662) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered," it added.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states by providing them Covid vaccines for free.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (for free) 75 per cent of the vaccines produced by the manufacturers in the country to the states, the ministry said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)