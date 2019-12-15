Over 1.2 Lakh Users Avail Internet Services At Facilitation Centres In Srinagar

Srinagar administration set up internet facilitation centres at various places. (Representational)

Over 1.2 lakh users have availed internet services since August at different facilitation centres set up by the district administration in Srinagar, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

The figure includes students and businessmen apart from officials of government departments, the spokesman said.

He said while businessmen and government officials together add up to over 20,000 users, the number of students who availed of the facility at various facilitation centres in the district add up to over 1 lakh users.

Internet services across all platforms continue to remain suspended in the Kashmir valley since August 5, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions and announced bifurcation of the state into two Union territories which came into effect on October 31.

Soon after the suspension of internet services in August, the Srinagar administration set up internet facilitation centres at various places for those requiring it.

"While students are being offered prioritised facilitation there, the centres are open for all including businessmen and government officials," the spokesman said.

To ensure trouble-free access, the spokesman said each of these centres have been equipped with several internet-enabled computers with operators to provide assistance wherever required.

Earlier this month, 11 additional facilitation centres were set up across the city to enable aspirants to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the spokesman said.