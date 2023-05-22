'Outstanding Memory, Deep Reading': High Court Chief Justice On 'Necessary' Traits For Lawyers

Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice T Raja on Monday underscored the need for advocates to work hard and possess outstanding memory so that they can emerge successful in their profession.

Declaring open a Fast Track court to try cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the precincts of the integrated court complex, he highlighted the special features of the POCSO Act and said that advocates handling such cases "should come fully prepared and equip themselves with the provisions of the Act".

He said that "hard work and outstanding memory are always necessary and deep reading would also be of importance so that nothing would go awry".

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy who spoke on the occasion said that the territorial government would cater to the infrastructure requirements of the judiciary.

He said that the government would also consider the plea made earlier by Pondicherry Bar Association president M Kumaran that a seminar hall be provided on the precincts of the court. "Nothing would be left wanting as the government is keen about full fledged facilities in judiciary," the Chief Minister said.

Judges of Madras High Court Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan (who are portfolio Judges for Puducherry), Speaker of Puducherry R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Chief Judge of Puducherry J Selvanadhan, Chief Secretary to Puducherry government Rajeev Verma and Independent legislator G Nehru alias Kuppuswamy were among those present.

