Outgoing Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra said India's judiciary is strongest in the world

Outgoing Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra in his farewell speech today shared a brief recap of his experiences during his eventful stint as the head of the country's highest court. Before he took the mike at the farewell event in New Delhi, Chief Justice-designate Justice Ranjan Gogoi credited his predecessor for presiding over some of the most difficult cases the Supreme Court has seen.