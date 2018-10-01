At Chief Justice Farewell, A Note From His Successor On 'True Patriotism'

Senior Supreme Court judge Ranjan Gogoi praised outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra at his farewell ceremony today, saying that he would continue in the stead of a judge who had taken several challenging cases ranging from "mob lynching to honour killing".

Launching his speech with a quote by Jonathan Swift -- "Vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others -- Justice Gogoi said. "Justice Misra has continuously upheld the freedom of the individual, freedom to choose... He has supported women's rights. His words have inspired people."

The CJI designate said that the Supreme Court had to not only maneouvre difficult legal questions but also nudge society into thinking constructively. "In times of great political churning, alongside huge diversity of thought and opinion, we are divided, perhaps more than ever, by lines of caste, religion, ideology... These are issues that cut and divide us. They make us hate those who are different. The challenge is to protect a common world view," he added.