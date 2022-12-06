Plea Seeking Enquiry Against Ex Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Rejected

The petitioner alleged that a bench, led by ex CJI Gogoi, had rejected his case in a dictatorial manner.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking a judicial enquiry against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in an order passed in connection with a case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha told the petitioner that it should have moved a curative petition if he was aggrieved with the decision.

Petitioner said that he does not believe in curative petitions. The court replied that then it cannot help them.

The petitioner had alleged that a bench, led by former CJI Gogoi, had rejected his case in a dictatorial manner, only hearing it for 10 minutes and an order was passed to unduly favour a corporate body.

The court noted that the labor court had passed an order against him.

"You said the HC has been wrongly reversed. It was after the review petition (with HC) was dismissed that you filed a PIL," the court noted.

As the petitioner did not agree with the court's observation relating to the curative petition, the court disposed of the matter.

