'Will Plan Strategy After Taking Over': General Bipin Rawat On New Role

General Bipin Rawat visited National War Memorial to pay tribute.

Outgoing Army Chief Bipin Rawat, who is set to take over as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) today, said that he will "plan his strategy" for the new role after assuming the position.

"The position Chief of Army Staff has many responsibilities. Till now, I was concentrating on my obligations as Chief of Army Staff. Now that I will have a new designation, I will sit and plan a strategy for future. I will fulfill my role as Chief of Army Staff till the handover," he told reporters this morning after paying tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

General Rawat will take over as the Chief of Defence Staff today, the same day he retires as the Army Chief. As the CDS, General Rawat would be in direct contact with the Prime Minister on security issues and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force would report to him. He would head the Department of Military Affairs and paid a salary equivalent to a service chief.

The United States and Maldives were among the first countries that congratulated General Rawat on his appointment.

On expectations from his successor General Manoj Naravane, he said, "Confident he'll take Army to greater heights".