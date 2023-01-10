'Won't Take Body Till...': Bengaluru Man As Wife, Son Crushed By Metro Pillar

The family of a woman who lost her life after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday, recalled the horrific moment on camera.

A woman along with her toddler died in the accident while her husband and daughter were admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Lohit, the husband of the woman who died in the incident, said that he has lost everything. Expressing sorrow over the accident, he urged the government to ensure such incidents do not occur again.

Narrating the incident, the husband said, "We were travelling in a two-wheeler. I was supposed to drop them to a concerned place and then leave from there. But this incident happened within a fraction of second. As I looked back, my wife and kid had fallen. Nothing was there in my hand."

He asked the government to take safety measures and precautions to avert any such occurrence in future.

"What should I tell the government, I have lost everything. The government should only ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. All the safety and precautions should be taken so that others do not have to face this situation," he said.

Madan Kumar, father of the deceased demanded the cancellation of the construction work and said that he would not take the body of his daughter till the contract is not cancelled.

"Till the contractor's license is not cancelled, I won't take the body. Who gave them permission to build such tall pillars? The tender should be cancelled and the work should be stopped. I will see what is to be done in court," he said.

Nirmala, the mother-in-law of the deceased, said, "She came to Bangalore 10 days back from Davanagere. She went to drop her children to school. This incident happened at around 10:30 am in the morning. We are angry about this incident, we want justice. No higher authority officials came to the spot."

Vijayakumar, father-in-law of the woman who died in the incident, alleged that the contractor in charge of the Metro pillar construction in Bengaluru, where the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar claimed two lives, didn't take safety measures.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayakumar, father-in-law of the woman who died in the incident, demanded the construction work to be stopped immediately.

"The contractor in charge of the Metro pillar construction clearly didn't take safety measures. The construction activity should be stopped immediately because it is running without safety," he said.

"If a bus or some other vehicle carrying passengers would have crossed that point, there could have been more casualties. Our world has been destroyed. I demand the government to provide safety measures at the construction sites," Vijayakumar added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the Bengaluru metro pillar mishap that claimed two lives.

Bommai told reporters that he has sought the details of the mishap.

"It's a most unfortunate incident. Instructions are given to order a probe to find out any lapses on the part of the contractor or other reasons. The family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)