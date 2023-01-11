Case Against Bengaluru Metro Officials, Contractor Over Woman, Son's Death

The incident took place around 10:30 am on the Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout.

Metro officials and the contractor responsible for the construction of a pillar that collapsed in Bengaluru a day ago, crushing a woman and her son to death, have been named in a police case and face charges of causing death by negligence, officials said on Wednesday.

The case, which also includes charges of endangering public safety, has been filed against Nagarjuna Construction company, five of its officials and two from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Road safety engineers visited the accident spot this morning to probe what caused the structure, over 40 feet tall and weighing several tonnes, to collapse on the woman and her family riding a scooter.

Tragedy struck the family of four on Tuesday when the reinforcement cage of an under-construction metro pier swayed, buckled and eventually gave away, leaving the woman and her toddler son dead while her husband and another child escaped with injuries.

The woman and her 2-year-old son, who were severely injured, were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital by the bystanders, but they died from their injuries.

"Both suffered head injuries, we tried our best to save them. There was a lot of blood loss already and also a fall in blood pressure," doctors who treated them said.

The woman's husband, identified as Lohit and the other child, who were injured, are doing fine, doctors added.

Namma Metro and the Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the affected family.

Addressing reporters in Dharwad, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured an inquiry into the incident.

"I just got to know about it, we will get it investigated... we will ascertain the reason for the collapse of the pillar and provide compensation," he said.