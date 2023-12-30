'Our Vision Was Not Bharat-Centric After Independence Till Narendra Modi Changed It': Amit Shah

Union Minister said that India is now on way to being the top mobile phone maker.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that after independence, those who loved the country felt bad that its vision was not "Bharat-centric" until the time that Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

"After independence, those who loved the country and had knowledge about it and had respect for the word 'Bharat', felt bad that though the country is free, its vision was not Bharat-centric but on something else. This was in the minds of many for several years," Shah said on Saturday while attending the Pujya Purani Swami Smriti Mahotsav organised by Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam in Ahmedabad.

"All Bharatiya Janata Party workers started working on changing this vision from 1950 onwards. Several generations of our party strived to make that happen, and many even lost their lives till the day came when Gujarat's Chief Minister became the country's Prime Minister and the whole world was singing the praise of Bharat," Shah added.

Singing praises on India's achievements throughout the decades, the Union Minister said that the country is now on the way to being the top mobile phone manufacturer, third when it comes to start-ups and renewable energy.

Amit Shah suggested that Article 370 led to the birth of separatism and terrorism until its abrogation in 2019.

"For years, we have been bearing the brunt of Article 370, which led to the birth of separatism and terrorism. On August 5, 2019, Modi brought an end to Article 370 with one stroke of a pen," Mr Shah said.

Speaking on the Narendra Modi government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, Shah said, "With surgical strikes and air strikes, we gave a message to those who used to mess with our borders not to take on our defence forces, otherwise, they will get a firm response from us, even within their homes. Zero tolerance towards terrorism is Narendra Modi's policy."

Thanking the Swami Narayan Sampradaya for its help in advancing the Sarva Sikhsha Abhiyan of Gujarat, the Home Minister said, "The Swami Narayan Sampradaya has enlightened several people. I must admit that if the gurukul of Swami Narayan Sampradaya had not worked in different places in Gujarat, the Sarva Sikhsha Abhiyan of Gujarat would have been left incomplete."