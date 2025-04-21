"Our Kids Loved It": JD Vance Visits Akshardham Temple With Family

US Vice President J D Vance, his Indian-origin wife Usha and their three children began their India trip on Monday with a visit to the sprawling Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple near the banks of the Yamuna.

The Vances, who are here for a four-day visit during which they are also scheduled to travel to Jaipur and Agra, were at the temple complex for about an hour.

The children -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, all three dressed in Indian attire -- were the cynosure of many an eye.

"Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless," the vice president wrote in the temple guest book.

Once done, the family posed for camera crews outside the imposing facade of the temple.

"They were given a traditional welcome after which they had 'darshan'. A carved wooden elephant, a model of the Delhi Akshardham Temple and children's books were gifted to the family," a priest at the temple told PTI.

Temple volunteer Meera Sondagar added that the vice president was especially captivated by the intricately sculpted Gajendra Peeth, a plinth adorned with carvings of elephants that symbolises strength and wisdom.

"He was shown the entire Akshardham complex and was deeply moved by the experience. He said he felt a sense of peace here," she said.

The temple also put out a post on X about the visit.

"The US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their children visited Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi 'their first stop in India' experiencing its majestic art, architecture and timeless values of faith, family and harmony."

"The Vance family explored the mandir's majestic art and architecture, experiencing India's heritage and cultural depth and they appreciated the messages of harmony, family values, and timeless wisdom embodied in the Akshardham campus," it added.

Inaugurated in 2005, the temple dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan is a must see for most visitors to the capital. Swaminarayan, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, established the Swaminarayan faith and renewed the ideals of Hinduism in 18th century India. He established a spiritual way of life and code of conduct to be followed, according to the website of BAPS Swaminarayan.

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visited the temple during their India tour last year.

The Vance family arrived in Delhi to a warm reception earlier in the day and was received at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to host a private dinner for the Vances following bilateral talks.

Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries, including India. The two sides are currently working to seal a bilateral trade pact focused on tariff relief and enhanced market access.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)