Opposition Parties To Meet In Delhi Next Week, Discuss Grand Alliance

Chandrababu Naidu, Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee are among those expected to attend the meet. (File)

Preparing the pitch for a "Mahagatbandhan" (Grand Alliance) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, opposition parties will meet in New Delhi on December 10, a day before Parliament opens its winter session and the results of Assembly elections in five states are declared.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and leaders of other opposition parties are likely to attend the meeting to be held at Constitution Club.

The meeting will focus on the form and structure of the proposed opposition alliance.

A plan of action is likely to be drafted to fight the Narendra Modi government over its alleged "anti-people policies" like "misuse" of institutions like RBI, CBI, CVC and the Income Tax department to settle scores with political rivals, an opposition leader told IANS.

He said the meeting will also discuss on the sidelines how to corner the government in Parliament on issues related to farmers, demonetisation and the Rafale deal.

The meeting comes a day ahead of the vote count of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

Last week, opposition leaders had gathered in New Delhi at a farmers' protest rally. The Congress President and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared the stage and accused the Modi government of plunging the country into an "acute agrarian crisis."