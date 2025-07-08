Accurate Electoral Rolls Certain For Strengthening Democracy: Gyanesh Kumar

Accurate electoral rolls are inevitable for strengthening democracy, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Tuesday, amid allegations by the opposition that the special intensive revision of the voters' list in the poll-bound Bihar could deprive crores of their voting rights.

His remarks, made while addressing booth-level officers at a training programme here, come against the backdrop of various opposition parties moving the Supreme Court questioning the intent of the special intensive revision ahead of the Bihar polls due later this year.

The Election Commission has maintained that the revision, being held after 22 years, will cleanse the voters' list of ineligible people and duplicate entries and include those eligible as per law to vote.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 10 a batch of petitions challenging the special intensive revision of the Bihar electoral rolls.

Several pleas, including a joint petition by opposition parties like Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, JMM, CPI and CPI (ML), have been filed in the apex court against the poll panel's decision.

