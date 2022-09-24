Opposition Leaders 'Chronic Liars', Habitual Of Criticising Pro-People Works: Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann paid tributes at Gurdwara Tilla Baba Farid Ji in Faridkot.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today slammed rival political leaders, calling them "chronic liars" and also accused them of being habitual of finding faults in every pro-people initiative of his government, according to an official release.

These leaders have no other work except criticising several citizen-centric decisions taken by the state government, said CM Mann while addressing a gathering after paying obeisance at Tilla Baba Sheikh Farid here.

He said in dearth of any concrete issue, these leaders are criticising the state government only for the sake of criticism.

Undeterred by it, the state government will continue to work for the well-being of people and development of the state, Mr Mann said according to the release.

The chief minister announced that the state government will leave no stone unturned for making Punjab free from corruption, drugs and unemployment.

He sought support and cooperation of people, adding that the entire government mechanism is with them to get rid of the problems.

He asserted that the previous governments plundered public wealth mercilessly. Successive governments in the state have even surpassed the British in looting the taxpayers' money, alleged Mr Mann.

However, he said his government will recover every single penny from corrupt leaders and optimally utilise it for the welfare of people.

Listing several initiatives of his government, Mr Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party government is providing corruption-free governance to people, adding that pilferage in public money has been plugged and now funds are being used for the state and its people.

He said his government has passed the historic one MLA, one pension scheme to ensure judicious use of funds.

Likewise, around 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been dedicated across the state to people for imparting quality health services, he said, adding till date more than two lakh patients availed free treatment in the clinics and more than 30,000 blood tests have been conducted so far without any cost.

Mr Mann said apart from ensuring quality health facilities to people, this has also reduced extra burden on big hospitals. Similarly, 600 units of free power are being provided to lakhs of households across the state, he said.

The CM further said on one hand the process for new recruitment has been started and on the other, wheels have also been set in motion to regularise contractual employees.

The state government will soon embark on a scheme to provide ration to beneficiaries on their doorsteps. Mann said pension will be disbursed among eligible beneficiaries at their homes.

Paying tributes to Baba Sheikh Farid, the CM described him as one of the greatest spiritual ambassadors, poet prophet and founder of 'Sufi' tradition in India.

He said Baba Farid's philosophy of humanism and spirituality based on the principles of love, compassion, equality, humility, brotherhood and freedom reigned supreme and was all pervasive.

