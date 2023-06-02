Opposition Is 'Pretty Well United': Rahul Gandhi In US

The Congress party will do very well in the next two years, Rahul Gandhi said in US.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Opposition is pretty well united and a lot of good work is happening on the ground as he asserted that there is a hidden undercurrent building and it will "surprise" the people in the next general elections.

Mr Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city US tour, made the remarks in response to a series of questions during an interaction with the media at the National Press Club here.

"I think the Congress party will do very well in the next two years. I think it will," said 52-year-old Gandhi, a former party president.

"I think there is a hidden undercurrent building…I think (the outcome) will surprise people," he added.

Pointing out the outcome of the Karnataka assembly elections where Congress secured a comfortable majority and ousted the BJP from power, Gandhi said, "Wait and watch the next three or four state elections…. which is a better indicator of what's going to happen."

Responding to another question, Gandhi said the Opposition in India is pretty well united. "And I think it's getting more and more united. We're having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening."

"It's a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we have competing also with (other) Opposition (parties). So, it's a little bit of give and take as required. But I'm confident that that will happen," he added.

Mr Gandhi also answered a range of questions, including on press and religious freedoms in India, the issues faced by the minorities and on the state of the economy.

