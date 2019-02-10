"Want To Make India Monochrome": Opposition's Attack As Amol Palekar Calls Out Censorship

Amol Palekar was invited to speak at the inauguration of an exhibition of the works of Prabhakar Barwe.

Freedom of speech or the right to communicate without any fear of censorship was once again brought under the spotlight after noted Hindi and Marathi actor-filmmaker Amol Palekar was "requested" to cut short his speech at an event in Mumbai.

An upset Mr Palekar addressed the media today along with his wife Sandhya Gokhale who he said was a witness to the "censorship" he faced on Friday.

The actor, who is also a painter, was invited to speak at the inauguration of an exhibition of the works of renowned artist Prabhakar Barwe.

While appreciating the efforts that went into putting together Prabhakar Barve's retrospective for the first time since his death almost 24 years ago, and thanking the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Mumbai for organising the exhibition, Mr Palekar began to criticise the Ministry of Culture for reportedly scrapping the advisory committees at the gallery's Mumbai and Bengaluru centres.

"Many of you may not know that this retrospective will be the last show that is decided by the advisory committee of local artists and not by some bureaucrat or an agent of the government with an agenda of either moral policing or proliferation of certain art commensurate with an ideological incline," he said.

As of November 13, 2018, the artistes' advisory committees operating at both regional centers i.e. at Mumbai and Bangalore have been abolished, is what I have learnt, the actor-filmmaker said while referring to reports and added that he was trying to verify the hearsay.

At this point, a gallery member on stage interrupted him, requesting that Amol Palekar only talk about the artist.

"The curator of the exhibition, Jesal Thacker, asked me to stick to talking about Barwe and not digress from the theme. It isn't that I wasn't speaking about Barwe," Mr Palekar said today.

As interruptions persisted and he was told "this is not needed at the moment", Mr Palekar refused to stop and referred to an incident when writer Nayantara Sahgal was invited to speak at a literary meet in Yavatmal, but the invitation was withdrawn by the organisers who said they wished to "avoid any untoward incident and in view of the controversy that has cropped up against her name".

"Are we creating the same situation here? You are asking me not to speak? I will not speak. I asked them 'are you censoring my speech'," Mr Palekar said.

But I respected her (the curator's) position and concluded, Mr Palekar said.

Ms Gokhale said that they had a mobile phone and they could record it otherwise there would have been no record of this.

The whole episode hasn't gone unnoticed and triggered angry reactions from activists as well as the opposition.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said this was not an isolated incident and that it was being "deliberately" done for last five years. He likened the interruptions to other alleged attacks by right-wing organisations on artists and thinkers who have criticised the BJP-led government.

"This government can't handle any criticism from various sectors of society. In the last five years, their priority has been towards suppressing the dissent and threatening those who follow a different school of thought," Mr Sawant told news agency PTI.

This is so shocking, veteran actor Amol Palekar being disrupted, not allowed to speak. Veteran actor Palekar retorted: "Are you trying to stop me from speaking and applying censorship on my speech?" pic.twitter.com/m5IxmRr8In - MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) February 9, 2019

The Aam Aadmi Party's Alka Lamba said shame on those who insulted a respected speaker.

Shame on these two ladies ....

This is an insult of the Guest.

Duty Karo Chamchagiri Nahi.

Feeling bad for Veteran Respected #AmolPalekar Ji.



Hight of #intolerance@MinOfCultureGoIhttps://t.co/J0KHW05EaB - Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) February 9, 2019

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of trying to "make India colourless".

Why does the BJP want to police people's thoughts and opinions and control what they eat, wear, say and do?



They want to make India monochrome and colorless. Telling Mr. Palekar to stop speaking shows the nervousness of the govt.



Lets say #NeverAgain to #GolmaalBJPpic.twitter.com/JKEB7lSZqi - Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 10, 2019

This behaviour is undemocratic and highly condemnable, said CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury. "The whole essence of our democracy, our constitutional rights, is the freedom to criticise the government and its leaders. No one is above criticism. This behaviour with Amol Palekar is undemocratic and highly condemnable," he tweeted.