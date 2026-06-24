Air Force Document Punctures Pakistan's Claim Of Downing Rafales

An Indian Air Force (IAF) document accessed by NDTV has, yet again, belied Pakistan's claims of having shot down Rafale fighter jets during its response to Operation Sindoor.

The document shows planning is underway for the maintenance and support of all 36 Rafale fighter jets acquired from France under the 2016 Inter-Governmental Agreement. The Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by the Directorate of Engineering (Rafale) at Air Headquarters on June 15 seeks bids for a "Bridge Support" contract from French engine-maker Safran Aircraft Engines beyond September 18, 2026.

The proposal explicitly states that the IAF is operating a fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft and makes maintenance, support and flying-hour calculations based on that number.

The Air Force is seeking a five-month bridge support arrangement and has asked vendors to propose support for a fleet of 36 Rafales flying at a rate of 150 hours per aircraft annually.

Based on these figures, the RFP calculates a total requirement of 2,250 flying hours. "The total flying hours for proposal accordingly would work out to 2250 Flying Hrs (36 ac x 12.5 Flying Hrs/month x 5 months)," the document states.

According to the RFP, the original Rafale acquisition package included maintenance resources, consumables, spares and support infrastructure sufficient for five years of fleet operations.

The Air Force has initiated the process of securing interim arrangements to ensure uninterrupted operations because that maintenance contract is coming to an end. The RFP has been sent to Safran Aircraft Engines, which manufactures the M88 engines that power Rafale fighters.

Pakistan had repeatedly claimed through official statements and social media posts that Indian Rafales were downed during the operation in May 2025. India has consistently rejected those assertions as disinformation and propaganda.

India Eyes 114 More Rafales

India is also moving ahead with plans to acquire 114 additional fighter aircraft under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme, with Dassault Aviation's Rafale among the leading contenders.

The proposed acquisition featured in recent discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron as the two sides reviewed defence cooperation.

Under the current proposal, 18 aircraft would be imported in flyaway condition, while the remaining jets would be manufactured in India with substantial domestic participation under the government's 'Make in India' initiative.