Operation Sindoor Asserts India's Stance Against Terrorism: PM Modi

Modi said his government in the past 11 years has worked to make India strong in social, economic and defence sectors.

Operation Sindoor Asserts India's Stance Against Terrorism: PM Modi
PM Modi affirmed that India is becoming increasingly 'atmanirbhar' in the defence sector.
  • Operation Sindoor demonstrates India’s strict anti-terrorism policy under PM Modi’s government
  • Indian-made weapons played a key role in the conflict with Pakistan, impacting enemy forces
  • India is reducing reliance on foreign defence and becoming self-reliant in defence production
New Delhi:

Asserting that Operation Sindoor has made clear to the world India's stringent policy against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his government takes whatever steps are appropriate in national interest.

Weapons manufactured in India showed their impact during the conflict with Pakistan, he said, without naming the country, at an event to mark the centenary celebration of the conversation between spiritual figure and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi.

"We have shown that no hideout is safe for terrorists who spill the blood of Indians," he said, adding that his government has worked on ideals of the revered spiritual figure who wanted a strong India which was free of any discrimination.

PM Modi said his government in the past 11 years has worked to make India strong in social, economic and defence sectors.

He said India's reliance on foreign countries to meet its defence needs is declining, and it is becoming "aatmanirbhar" in defence sector.

Indian military brought the enemy to its knees with made-in-India weapons in 22 minutes, he said of the precision attacks on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir following the horrific killing of civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam.

He said he was confident that made-in-India weapons will be feted across the world in future.

The prime minister cited his government's welfare schemes in housing, drinking water and health insurance among other fields to assert that these have empowered the deprived and backward sections of society.

More number of IITs, IIMs and AIIMS have been opened in the last 11 years than earlier, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Operation Sindoor Pakistan Response, Operation Sindoor Pahalgam, PM Modi
