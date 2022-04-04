Army Initiates Court-Martial Proceedings Against Captain In J&K Operation

Indian Army is committed to the ethical conduct of operations, said the PRO. (Representational)

Indian Army has initiated general court-martial proceedings against a Captain in Operation Amshipura, Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir in July 2020 after the Court of Inquiry and the Summary of Evidence indicated a need for disciplinary proceedings, said Srinagar public relations officer (Defence) in a statement on Sunday.

"Indian Army is committed to the ethical conduct of operations. Further updates on the case will be shared in a manner so as not to prejudice due process of law," said the PRO.

