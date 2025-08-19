OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Go In India: Check Prices, Features, How To Subscribe

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Go, a new subscription plan for India, priced at Rs 399 per month. It offers higher message limits, image generation, file uploads, and GPT-5 powered memory with enhanced Indic language support.

What Is ChatGPT Go?

ChatGPT Go is a low-cost subscription plan that gives users expanded access to the AI tool's popular features. Currently, it is available only in India, but OpenAI plans to expand it to other countries.

It is designed for students, professionals, developers, and creators who want more capabilities than the free plan offers, at an affordable price.

What Can ChatGPT Go Do?

ChatGPT Go Features:

Extended GPT-5 access: Send more messages with OpenAI's latest model.

Image generation: Create more images for work or fun.

File uploads: Analyse documents, spreadsheets, and other files.

Advanced data analysis: Use Python and other tools for problem-solving.

Longer memory: Keep conversations flowing with more context.

Projects, tasks, and custom GPTs: Organise work and build personalised AI tools.

API usage is billed separately.

An API (Application Programming Interface) is a way for different software programmes to talk to each other. For example, it allows developers to connect ChatGPT to other apps, websites, or tools so they can send questions and get answers automatically.

How To Subscribe To ChatGPT Go

Log into ChatGPT. Click your profile icon - Upgrade Plan. Select Try Go.

You can pay using credit cards or UPI.

Payment Plans

ChatGPT Go: Rs 399 per month.

ChatGPT Plus: Rs 1,999 per month (for heavy users with priority access).

ChatGPT Pro: Rs 19,900 per month (for enterprises needing maximum scale and customisation).

Subscriptions are billed monthly and can be cancelled anytime.

ChatGPT Go: Billing, Refunds And Cancellations

Manage subscription via Profile - Settings - Subscription.

Refunds are available for incorrect charges.

VAT/GST exemption requests can be submitted through OpenAI's help resources.

ChatGPT Go offers higher limits than the Free plan for chat, images, and file uploads. Limits may vary depending on system conditions to ensure smooth service. OpenAI may use conversations to improve AI models. Users can opt out of data usage for training at any time.

FAQS

Is ChatGPT Go available outside India?

Not yet. It is currently geo-restricted to India, with plans to expand later.

Can I switch from Plus or Pro to Go?

Yes. Your current plan remains active until the billing cycle ends, then you will be charged the Go rate going forward.

Can I cancel or get a refund for ChatGPT Go?

Yes. You can cancel anytime through Profile - Settings - Subscription. Refunds are available for incorrect charges.