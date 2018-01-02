Hospital Ops Affected In Some States As Doctors Strike Over New Bill

The IMA, which has 2.77 lakh members, has termed the Bill as anti-poor and anti-people.

Doctors protest against the National Medical Commission Bill in Delhi.

The outpatient department (OPD) services at private hospitals across the country will be affected today after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) called for a 12-hour shutdown to protest what it describes as the "anti-people and anti-patient" National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017, that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI).The Ministry of Health issued an advisory asking all necessary measures to be taken to ensure patient healthcare and emergency services to run smoothly.NDTV has learnt through sources at Max Hospital that doctors who wish to protest can do so between 9 am and 2 pm and patients will be attended by the available doctors. "We are not turning away patients from our OPD, but yes we are stretched thin today as some doctors are going ahead with the strike," said a senior doctor at Max Healthcare.While services at government hospitals will not be affected, the doctors will observe a 'Black Day' and wear black arm bands as they see patients. Dr Vivek Chouksey, President Federation of Resident Doctors Association, said, "It is a bill that the politicians are trying to push through and we are against it but we also don't want patients to suffer. So, our OPD services will go on as per routine but we are wearing a black band in protest."Doctors in Kerala also stayed off duty and more than 3,000 doctors staged a dharna in front of the Governor's house. While OPD services were suspended at state-run medical colleges in the morning, private hospitals in the state say the protests would continue till 6 pm. Emergency services, however, will be not be affected.Patients had to wait outside hospitals in Karnataka where consultation was put on hold for the day. Most of the private hospitals won't operate their OPDs till 6 pm today, said HN Ravindra, President of the Karnataka chapter of IMA.The IMA, which has 2.77 lakh members, has termed the Bill as anti-poor and anti-people, and said it makes the system prone to corruption. It has demanded amendments in the Bill which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday and will come up in Lok Sabha for discussion today."The IMA strongly opposes this Bill and has no option but to take the issues to our patients and the people. To register our protest, routine medical services like OPD and elective surgeries across the country have been withdrawn between 6 am and 6 pm at our member hospitals and health institutions," national president Ravi Wankhede had told news agency IANS.The Bill purported to eradicate corruption, the IMA alleges, is "designed to open the floodgates of corruption".NMC is an anti-poor bill with pro-private management clause, it claimed and added, "The bill allows ayurvedic as well as homeopathic doctors to practice allopathy after a six-month bridge course.""Unscientific mixing of systems and empowering of other practitioners through bridge courses will only pave the way for substandard doctors and substandard medical practice. This will seriously impact patient care and patient safety," said the association.

The IMA has the following demands: