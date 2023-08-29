Oommen Chandy's Daughter Goes To Cops Over Alleged Cyber Attacks

Earlier, Achu Oommen condemned the alleged cyber attacks ahead of the Puthuppally bypolls (File)

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's younger daughter Achu Oommen lodged a complaint with the cyber police over alleged cyber attacks on her.

She lodged the complaint against a Thiruvananthapuram man on Monday, saying he had posted defamatory remarks against her on his Facebook account.

"The accused has purposefully lied to the public with the culpable and malicious intention to defame the complainant and spread an untrue, false, and scandalous imputation against the complainant that she and her father are corrupt," the complaint read.

On August 26, Achu Oommen condemned the alleged cyber attacks against the backdrop of the upcoming Puthuppally bypoll and said the attacks were to divert attention from the current issues of "corruption and inflation" in the state.

She said she had been working as a content creator in the fashion and travel sector for some years and her photographs, taken as part of her job, were misused on social media platforms by vested interest with a deliberate intention to malign her father's reputation.

As the campaign has intensified in Puthuppally, where a bypoll is scheduled on September 5, the personal life of candidates, their close relatives and assets were made a topic of discussion by some online media groups.

Achu Oommen's brother, Chandy Oommen, is the Congress-UDF candidate in Puthuppally.

CPI(M) candidate Jaik C Thomas criticised the "cyber attacks" against her and said that personal insults and humiliation against anyone could not be accepted.

"Whether it was against the former Chief Minister's daughter or against the present Chief Minister's, it cannot be accepted," he said.

A bypoll was necessitated in Puthuppally following Oommen Chandy's death last month.

