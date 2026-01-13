"Only Marathi Will Lead" BMC, Says Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of Key Polls

Amid the political heat ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday made strong remarks on Marathi identity, asserting that the leadership of the civic body would remain in Marathi hands.

Countering Opposition claims over threats to the "Marathi manush," Fadnavis said it was not the Marathi community but certain political forces whose existence was at stake, underscoring that Maharashtra belongs to all Marathi people, not any single group.

"It's not the Marathi manush whose existence is in danger. It's you whose existence is at stake. I want to say this again that you are not the whole Maharashtra. You are not the only Marathi here. I want to reiterate that only Marathi person will be at the helm of affairs in BMC. Only Marathi will lead," Fadnavis said.

He then responded to criticism over the language policy row, saying that the decision to teach Hindi and English in schools was approved during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure and that the current government had only formed a committee to study its implementation.

"There was a report in Uddhav Thackeray's tenure in which it was recommended that Hindi and English must be taught to students in schools. This report was submitted in September 2021 and approved by the then-cabinet of Uddhav Thackeray on 20th January 2022. This cabinet meeting's minutes were re-approved by him a week later. We just formed a committee to study the implementation of this cabinet decision of 2022, and they created a ruckus," Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government, accusing it of ruining Mumbai over the past three years and undoing the work done by the undivided Shiv Sena over 25 years.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday made a strong pitch for Marathi unity, warning that the state's language, land and identity are under threat.

Addressing party workers, Thackeray said people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should not impose Hindi in Maharashtra, asserting that any such attempt would be resisted.

He termed the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls as a "decisive" election for the Marathi community, urging voters to unite for Maharashtra and remain vigilant on polling day to prevent any malpractice.

"People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I don't hate the language... But if you try to impose it, I'll kick you. They're coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share... If land and language are gone, you will be finished. Today, this crisis has arrived at your doorstep," Raj Thackeray said.

"This is the last election for the Marathi man... If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished. Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. Mumbai was obtained through the sacrifices of so many people... What will we tell them?... The BLA (Booth Level Agents) appointed at 6 AM should be ready on election day... Be alert, be vigilant, don't be careless... If anyone comes to vote again, throw them out," the MNS Chief added.

The political exchange comes ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

