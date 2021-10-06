Only Farmers On Agenda, Says Family Of BJP Worker Killed In UP Violence

There have been only verbal promises of compensation so far, said the man's family

The parents of a 27-year-old BJP worker, killed in the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, lamented that no one is speaking about them, adding that they too were farmers.

Subham Mishra, a booth level in charge with the BJP's Lakhimpur unit, was in the very same SUV that ran over the slogan-shouting farmers marching in the district on Sunday. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident.

In the clashes that followed, some of the passengers in the vehicle were killed allegedly by angry farmers.

"The body was so disfigured that we did not even have the courage to take off the shroud," said Vijay Mishra, Shubham's father.

The farmers have alleged that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish, drove his car over the farmers. The Minister, speaking to NDTV, did confirm that the vehicle, a black Thar, belonged to them. However, he maintained that neither he nor his son was present at the spot when the incident happened.

"Why can't Rakesh Tikait come and visit us, we are also farmers...No one is speaking about us, only farmer deaths on agenda," rued the father.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who visited the families of the dead farmers, on Tuesday gave a week's ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government for arresting Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son, accused in an FIR of being behind farmers' death in the district.

There have been only verbal promises of compensation so far, said the dead BJP worker's father, adding that he expected more from the party.

The state government has promised to pay a compensation of Rs 45 lakh to the families of those who died. The injured will receive a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

"Shubham did not want to go to the Minister's village but was coaxed by friends," alleged Subham's mother.

Shubham is survived by his wife and a year-old daughter, besides his parents.