Online Betting Case: Probe Agency Attaches Assets Worth Rs 307 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth around Rs 307.16 crore in connection with the Fairplay betting app case. The September 19 attachment has been carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

According to the ED, the attached assets include movable assets, such as bank balances, and immovable properties like villas, flats and land parcels located in Dubai. The investigation is focused on Fairplay, a company accused of running illegal sports broadcasting and online betting operations.

The probe began after an FIR was registered by Mumbai's Nodal Cyber Police, alleging that Fairplay and its associates caused losses of over Rs 100 crore through illegal streaming and betting. Later, several other FIRs across the country were linked to the case.

Investigations have revealed that proceeds of crime running into several hundred crores were laundered abroad using trade-based money laundering methods.

The Network Behind Fairplay

As per the ED's findings, the mastermind of the operation is Krish L Shah, who set up multiple companies abroad, including Play Ventures NV and Dutch Antilles Management NV (Curacao), Fair Play Sport LLC and Fairplay Management DMCC (Dubai), and Play Ventures Holding Limited (Malta). Mr Shah is alleged to have controlled Fairplay's operations from Dubai with the help of close associates, such as Anil Kumar Dadlani. Mr Shah, his family members and associates are said to have acquired several properties in the UAE in their own names and through related entities.

ED's Previous Action In The Case

ED had earlier conducted multiple search operations on June 12, August 27, September 27, and October 25, 2024, leading to the seizure of digital devices, documents, and the freezing of several bank accounts. Provisional Attachment Orders were also issued on November 22 and December 26, 2024, and January 15, 2025.

On February 12, 2025, the agency arrested two key accused Chintan Shah and Chirag Shah. A prosecution complaint was filed before a special PMLA Court in Mumbai in April 2025.

With the latest order, the total attachment and seizure in the case stands at over Rs 651.31 crore and further investigation is underway.