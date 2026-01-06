ONGC Top Brass In Andhra To Control Raging Mori-5 Oil Well Blaze

The operation to contain the blowout at ONGC's Mori-5 oil well has reached a critical turning point. Senior management from New Delhi and Mumbai has assumed operational control at the site in Irusumanda Village, signalling a surge in efforts to douse the inferno that has been raging since Monday afternoon.

Led by Vikram Saxena, Director of Technology & Field Services, and experts from the Crisis Management Team (CMT), ONGC has finalised a comprehensive plan to bring the blowout under control.

Engineering teams have successfully excavated a temporary canal connecting a nearby irrigation source to the well site. This allows for the use of high-capacity firewater pumps, which are currently being positioned to create a "water umbrella" to cool the area.

Firefighters have redirected the 20-meter-high jet of fire into a strictly vertical position. This move stabilises the site and prevents heat from spreading horizontally toward nearby coconut plantations.

ONGC reports a "gradual reduction" in the size and heat of the flame as gas and crude pressure from the reservoir begins to ease slightly. However, District Collector R Mahesh Kumar stated that the fire is expected to continue for another four to five days.

Safety And Evacuation Measures

A 600-meter exclusion zone remains strictly enforced. As a precaution, approximately 600 residents from Mori and Irusumanda villages remain in relief camps, including a Kalyana Mandapam in Lakkavaram.

"Air quality, noise levels, and nearby water bodies are being continuously monitored to ensure the surrounding ecosystem is protected," an ONGC spokesperson said. Despite the visuals, officials reiterated that there have been no casualties or injuries since the incident began during workover operations by Deep Industries Ltd on January 5.

While the fire's intensity has dropped by an estimated 23%, the blowout remains active. Technical experts are now preparing for the delicate "capping" phase, which involves mobilising specialised equipment from Narsapuram and other regional hubs.