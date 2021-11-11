One Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Srinagar

The police is searching the area. (Representational)

One unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police informed.

One AK rifle along with ammunition have also been recovered, the police said.

The police is searching the area.

Further details are awaited.

